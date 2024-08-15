Epic Pro Wrestling – 10 August 2024 – Results

Mike Santana defeated Bad Dude Tito in the main event of Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day 2 on August 10, 2024. Click for full results from the event.
Epic Pro Wrestling
Better Each Day 2
August 10, 2024
Cudahy, CA
Prelim Match (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook)
Chaz Price over CJ Tino (8:54)
Main Card (TrillerTV+)
Eli Everfly over Chris Nasty (12:01)
The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff & Damian Drake) over The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley) (14:48)
Ray Rosas over Che Cabrera (8:36)
The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) over The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine) (12:08)
Cam Gates over Zokre (10:59)
Shane Haste over Jordan Cruz (13:15)
Royce Isaacs over Josh Alexander (19:10)
Mike Santana over Bad Dude Tito (16:01)
