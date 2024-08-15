Epic Pro Wrestling – 10 August 2024 – Results

Mike Santana defeated Bad Dude Tito in the main event of Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day 2 on August 10, 2024. Click for full results from the event.

Epic Pro Wrestling

Better Each Day 2

August 10, 2024

Cudahy, CA

Prelim Match (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook)

Chaz Price over CJ Tino (8:54)

Main Card (TrillerTV+)

Eli Everfly over Chris Nasty (12:01)

The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff & Damian Drake) over The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley) (14:48)

Ray Rosas over Che Cabrera (8:36)

The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) over The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine) (12:08)

Cam Gates over Zokre (10:59)

Shane Haste over Jordan Cruz (13:15)

Royce Isaacs over Josh Alexander (19:10)

Mike Santana over Bad Dude Tito (16:01)