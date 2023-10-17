Ray Rosas vs. Johnnie Robbie to headline Epic Pro Wrestling on November 25 in LA

Epic Pro Wrestling’s next event on November 25th in Los Angeles, Mad Flavor, is set to be headlined by a match between Ray Rosas and Johnnie Robbie in what is being built as a “Teacher vs. Student” match.

Johnnie Robbie, who has seen her popularity rise in recent months, was trained by Ray Rosas at the Millennium Wrestling Academy. Epic Pro Wrestling has confirmed with us that this will be the main event of the show.

Epic Pro Wrestling also announced today that Journey Fatu will be making his Epic Pro Wrestling debut on November 25th. Fatu will be facing Hoss Hogg, who was originally scheduled to face Fatu’s South Pacific Savages partner Juicy Finau.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s November 25th event is also slated to feature the Epic Pro debut of Tyler Bateman where he’ll go up against Royce Isaacs. The event is also slated to feature two other Epic Pro debuts, including the debuting Chris Nasty vs. Lucas Riley, and the debuting Zyra vs. Brooke Havok.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Mad Flavor on November 25th is also scheduled to feature Jordan Cruz vs. Eli Everfly. Bad Dude Tito, Calder McColl, Che Cabrera, Darwin Finch, and the Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine) have also been announced for the show.

A replay of Mad Flavor will also be available to watch on FITE+. Details on the FITE+ premiere of Mad Flavor are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Epic Pro Wrestling’s Mad Flavor are available on Eventbrite.com. Epic Pro is holding a sale on Eventbrite for General Admission tickets where fans can purchase 3 GA tickets for $45, 4 for $60, or 5 for $75. Front Row tickets are currently $25 on Eventbrite and will be $40 at the door. Regular GA tickets are just $20 on Eventbrite and at the door.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Mad Flavor will take place at the Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara St. Park. The Bill Greene Sports Complex is located at 4835 Clara St., Cudahy, CA 90201. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 PM. Bell time is scheduled for 7:00 PM.