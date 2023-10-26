RWF – 20 October 2023 – Results

“The Vampire Warrior” Gangrel defeated Chris Nelms in the Main Event of Rebellious Wrestling Federation’s October 20th in Hemet. Click for full results from the show.

Rebellious Wrestling Federation

Rebellion Rising

October 2o, 2023

The Wheelhouse

Hemet, CA

Triple Threat Match

El Chupacabra defeated Charming Crescenzo and Ryan Kidd

4 Corners Match for a One-Year RWF Contract

Biggie Biggz def. Michael Badwolf, Jacob Tarasso, and Johnn Allan.

Mikey O’Shea def. Vito Fratelli

The Wrestling Buddies & Lois Grain def. Eli Everfly, Bovi, and Gin Sevani.

Honest Jon def. Hoss Hogg

Brian Kendrick def. the Vegan Superman

Funnybone def. Chris Nasty

Main Event

Gangrel def. Chris Nelms

NOTES: This was the first show for the Rebellious Wrestling Federation in California and it might be its last. The owner of the promotion, Sean Hubbard, left while the show was in progress. It was said that the talent was paid and the show continued on because of efforts from the team at Valley Wrestling Connection.