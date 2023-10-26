RWF – 20 October 2023 – Results

Posted By: Jay Cal 10/26/2023

“The Vampire Warrior” Gangrel defeated Chris Nelms in the Main Event of Rebellious Wrestling Federation’s October 20th in Hemet. Click for full results from the show.

Rebellious Wrestling Federation
Rebellion Rising
October 2o, 2023
The Wheelhouse
Hemet, CA

Triple Threat Match
El Chupacabra defeated Charming Crescenzo and Ryan Kidd

4 Corners Match for a One-Year RWF Contract
Biggie Biggz def. Michael Badwolf, Jacob Tarasso, and Johnn Allan.

Mikey O’Shea def. Vito Fratelli

The Wrestling Buddies & Lois Grain def. Eli Everfly, Bovi, and Gin Sevani.

Honest Jon def. Hoss Hogg

Brian Kendrick def. the Vegan Superman

Funnybone def. Chris Nasty

Main Event
Gangrel def. Chris Nelms

NOTESThis was the first show for the Rebellious Wrestling Federation in California and it might be its last. The owner of the promotion, Sean Hubbard, left while the show was in progress. It was said that the talent was paid and the show continued on because of efforts from the team at Valley Wrestling Connection. 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "RWF – 20 October 2023 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.