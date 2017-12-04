WWE – 4 December 2017 – Results

World Wrestling Entertainment presents WWE Main Event and WWE Monday Night Raw at Staples Center today. Click for live coverage.

World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Main Event (Airdate: 12/6 on Hulu.com)/WWE Monday Night Raw (Live on USA Network)

December 4th, 2017

Staples Center

Los Angeles, CA

WWE Main Event (Episode 271)

Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows defeated Rhyno & Heath Slater

WWE Monday Night Raw (Episode 1280)

Roman Reigns defeated Jason Jordan to retain the WWE intercontinental Championship

Paige defeated Sasha Banks

Drew Gulak defeated Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, and Tony Nese in a Fatal Four Way match

Asuka defeated Alicia Fox

Finn Balor defeated Bo Dallas

The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus) defeated The Shield (Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship in a No Disqualification match.

Notes

Raw started with Kurt Angle coming out to open the show. Jason Jordan came out asking to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Reigns came out and confronted Jordan, and said he wanted to face Samoa Joe. Joe came out and accepted Roman’s challenge. Jason Jordan then hit Roman Reigns with a belly-to-belly suplex. Reigns got on the mic and said Joe can wait till later, and will face Jordan at that moment.

After Reigns vs. Jordan, Joe attacked Reigns. Jason Jordan then hit a belly-to-back suplex on Joe to save Reigns. Reigns would then hit Jason Jordan with a Superman Punch.

Samoa Joe attacked Jason Jordan backstage.

During Banks vs. Paige, Mickie James and Bayley were at ringside with Sasha Banks, while Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were with Paige. A brawl between the six women broke out and ended with Paige, Rose, and Deville laying out Banks, James, and Bayley.

Elias warned Kurt Angle about his bias towards his “bastard son.” Angle told Elias he was going to find him a worthy opponent.

Enzo Amore and the Zo Train told Gulak and Nese to “get the job done.” He turned around and came face-to-face with Nia Jax, who asked him “how you doing?”

Braun Strowman interrupted Elias’ concert and beat him up for a bit. Elias tried to use his guitar on Strowman, but Strowman didn’t go down. Kane then called him out for a match next week.

After Asuka defeated Alicia Fox, Paige, Many Rose, and Sonya Deville came out. Paige got on the mic and told Fox she wasn’t going to hurt her since she’s her best friend, but that Sonya and Mandy don’t feel the same way. Rose and Deville ended up attacking Fox.

Bray Wyatt cut a promo about Matt Hardy’s meltdown, and then Matt Hardy interrupted revising his “Broken Matt” gimmick from TNA and has become “Woken.”

Kurt Angle came out after The Bar were disqualified and restarted the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match as a No Disqualification match. Samoa Joe came out and interfered. Roman Reigns came out and brawled with Joe, leading to The Bar retaining the titles.