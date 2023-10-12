Hybrid Pro – 12 October 2023 – Results

Ray Rosas defeated Hoss Hogg to retain the Hybrid Pro Championship in the main event of Hybrid Pro’s October 12 in Azusa. Click for full results from the show.

Hybrid Pro Wrestling

The Quick and the Dead

October 12, 2023

La Ramada VFW

Azusa, CA

Richie Coy defeated Rancho Camacho, Thad Maximus, Eddie Vice, Leo Canedo and Super Beetle to become the inaugural HPW Six Shooter Champion.

El Primohenio Tribeca defeated Barbi Boi

The Lucha Kings (Bamboo & El Rey) defeated Chris Nastyy & CSJ

Bateman defeated Wicked Wickett

Che Cabrera defeated Rex Gibson & Jordan Cruz in a triple threat match.

Ray Rosas retains the HPW Championship against Hoss Hogg.

Note: Hybrid Pro Wrestling’s next event HPW: Cold Blooded will be on Dec. 6th, 2023 in Azusa, CA.

Featuring:

WATTS vs HPW Champion Ray Rosas