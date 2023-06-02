Hybrid Pro Wrestling – 01 June 2023 – Results

Ray Rosas defeated Jordan Cruz to retain the Hybrid Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship in the main event of their June 1 event in Azusa, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Hybrid Pro Wrestling

Legacy & Destiny

June 1, 2023

Azusa, CA

El Primohenio Tribeca defeated SoCal Crazy.

Barbie Boi defeated CSJ.

The Lucha Kingz (Bamboo & El Rey) defeated Hoss Hogg & Honest John w/ Enoch.

Wicked Wickett defeated Chris Nastyy.

Che Cabrera defeated Rex Gibson.

Hybrid Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

Ray Rosas defeated Jordan Cruz.

Notes: The next Hybrid Pro Wrestling event in October 12 in Azusa.