Hybrid Pro Wrestling – 01 June 2023 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 06/02/2023

Ray Rosas defeated Jordan Cruz to retain the Hybrid Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship in the main event of their June 1 event in Azusa, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Hybrid Pro Wrestling
Legacy & Destiny
June 1, 2023
Azusa, CA

El Primohenio Tribeca defeated SoCal Crazy.

Barbie Boi defeated CSJ.

The Lucha Kingz (Bamboo & El Rey) defeated Hoss Hogg & Honest John w/ Enoch.

Wicked Wickett defeated Chris Nastyy.

Che Cabrera defeated Rex Gibson.

Hybrid Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
Ray Rosas defeated Jordan Cruz.

Notes: The next Hybrid Pro Wrestling event in October 12 in Azusa.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Be the first to comment on "Hybrid Pro Wrestling – 01 June 2023 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.