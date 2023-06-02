Hybrid Pro Wrestling – 01 June 2023 – Results

Ray Rosas defeated Jordan Cruz to retain the Hybrid Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship in the main event of their June 1 event in Azusa, CA. Click for full results from the event.
Hybrid Pro Wrestling
Legacy & Destiny
June 1, 2023
Azusa, CA
El Primohenio Tribeca defeated SoCal Crazy.
Barbie Boi defeated CSJ.
The Lucha Kingz (Bamboo & El Rey) defeated Hoss Hogg & Honest John w/ Enoch.
Wicked Wickett defeated Chris Nastyy.
Che Cabrera defeated Rex Gibson.
Hybrid Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
Ray Rosas defeated Jordan Cruz.
Notes: The next Hybrid Pro Wrestling event in October 12 in Azusa.
