Skyfire Pro Lucha Libre set to debut on July 23 in San Diego

A new wrestling promotion, Skyfire Pro Lucha Libre, will be holding its inaugural event in San Diego on July 23, 2023. The show will be headlined by a triple threat match featuring Super Astro Jr., El Rey, and Bamboo.

Here is the promotion’s full press release on their debut:

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 25, 2023 – Skyfire Pro Lucha Libre will present Rise from the Ashes at Tango Del Rey located at 3567 Del Rey Street in Pacific Beach on July 23, 2023. Rise from the Ashes will feature Super Astro, Jr, Bamboo, The Brothers Divine, J2 Mattioli, The Rebel Storm, and many more!

Skyfire Pro Lucha Libre is proud to bring Rise from the Ashes to the Tango Del Rey for our debut show. Skyfire Pro Lucha Libre will bring a fusion of Lucha Libre and classic American professional wrestling to bring San Diego an exciting and entertaining evening of action only minutes away from Pacific Beach. This will be greatly demonstrated by the debut main event as lucha libre star Super Astro, Jr takes on Bamboo and El Rey in a triple threat match!

Tickets for this event will be available at the door at Tango Del Rey on the day of the show. There is a strict capacity for the event and they will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. Front row tickets will be available for $30, general admission for $20, and kids under 12 for $15. This event will be family friendly for all ages!

“I’m thrilled to be behind the commentary desk for Skyfire Lucha Libre!” said Skyfire Pro Lucha Libre lead commentator Barry Sweeney. “Pro wrestling goes beyond language and borders, and the lifeblood of iconic lucha from Mexico and classic American style flows through San Diego.”

Follow Skyfire Pro Lucha Libre on all social media platforms for the latest news and updates about our exciting event on July 23rd! Skyfire Pro can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok!

