Skyfire Pro – 7 October 2023 – Results

Ju Dizz defeated El Rey in the main event of Skyfire Pro’s October 7 event in San Diego. Click for full results.
Skyfire Pro
Battle at the Bay
October 7, 2023
Bay City Brewing
San Diego, CA
Pro Wrestling Debut Match
Boa Silva over Javi Baja via Rear Naked Chokehold (5:19:35)
Dustin Daniels over Cameron August via Blade Runner (8:28:06)
Fatal Four Way
Tommy Wilson over Chris Nastyy, Mathias, Rebel Storm via Roll Up (9:16:93)
24k (Michael Hopkins & Miggy Rose) over Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli & Jeremiah Fresh) via Electric Chair Leg Drop (11:07:15)
Bamboo over Diego Valens via Twisting Frog Splash (8:18:31)
Leo Canedo vs Zara Zakher via Tombstone (7:52:67)
Brothers Divine (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine) over Pumpline (CJ Tino & Antonio Rivers) via Generational Shift (11:27:88)
Ju Dizz over El Rey via Pumphandle Knee (13:08:90)
