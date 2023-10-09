Skyfire Pro – 7 October 2023 – Results

Ju Dizz defeated El Rey in the main event of Skyfire Pro’s October 7 event in San Diego. Click for full results.

Skyfire Pro

Battle at the Bay

October 7, 2023

Bay City Brewing

San Diego, CA

Pro Wrestling Debut Match

Boa Silva over Javi Baja via Rear Naked Chokehold (5:19:35)

Dustin Daniels over Cameron August via Blade Runner (8:28:06)

Fatal Four Way

Tommy Wilson over Chris Nastyy, Mathias, Rebel Storm via Roll Up (9:16:93)

24k (Michael Hopkins & Miggy Rose) over Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli & Jeremiah Fresh) via Electric Chair Leg Drop (11:07:15)

Bamboo over Diego Valens via Twisting Frog Splash (8:18:31)

Leo Canedo vs Zara Zakher via Tombstone (7:52:67)

Brothers Divine (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine) over Pumpline (CJ Tino & Antonio Rivers) via Generational Shift (11:27:88)

Ju Dizz over El Rey via Pumphandle Knee (13:08:90)