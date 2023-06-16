Epic Pro announces matches for August 19

Epic Pro Wrestling has announced their first matches for the August 19 event, Better Each Day. Announced are Ray Rosas versus Juicy Finau, Jordan Cruz versus Royce Issacs, and Brooke Havok taking on Johnnie Robbie.

Here is their full press release:

The first batch of matches have been announced for Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day on August 19th in Los Angeles, CA!

On August 19th, 2023 at 7:00 PM, Epic Pro Wrestling presents our first-anniversary show, Better Each Day, at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Los Angeles, CA!

In the main event of Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day, Ray Rosas will be taking on Juicy Finau. Earlier this week, Rosas issued a challenge to Finau and stated that he will allow his opponent to pick any type of match that Finau wants it to be. Epic Pro Wrestling officials have stated that the choice for the match stipulation will be announced within the next month.

Epic Pro Wrestling officials can also confirm that a match between Jordan Cruz and Royce Isaacs has just been signed after Cruz issued a challenge to Isaacs to a match on August 19th that has since been accepted by Isaacs, who will be issuing a response to Cruz’s challenge next week.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day on August 19th is also slated to feature the Epic Pro Wrestling debut of Brooke Havok, who will be facing Johnnie Robbie.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day on August 19th is also scheduled to feature Kidd Bandit, Bad Dude Tito, Titus Alexander, Calder McColl, Matt Vandagriff, Damian Drake, The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine), Che Cabrera, Cam Gates, Eli Everfly, Michael Hopkins, and more to be announced.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day will also be streaming On Demand on FITE+ within a week of the event. Stay tuned to Epic Pro Wrestling’s social media pages for more information on the streaming release for Better Each Day.

Tickets for Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day are available now at bettereachday.eventbrite.com. Front Row tickets are $25 on Eventbrite and $40 at the door. General Admission tickets are just $20.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s takes place on August 19th, 2023 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 PM, with the show starting at 7:00 PM. The Bill Greene Sports Complex is located at 4835 Clara St. Cudahy, CA 90201.

