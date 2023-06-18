SoCal Pro – 17 June 2023 – Results

Tommy Wilson defeated Tortuga to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship at SoCal Pro’s June 17 event in Lake Elsinore. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro

Summer Storm

June 17, 2023

Lake Elsinore, CA

Inferno Dragon over Ju Dizz & Fidel Bravo.

Anthony Idol over AJ Mana.

Tanner Black over Ryan Kidd to retain the Golden State Championship.

Mathias over Motros Jungle.

Tommy Wilson over Tortuga to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship.