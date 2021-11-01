SoCal Pro – 30 October 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 11/01/2021

Ju Dizz defeated Fidel Bravo to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship in the main event of SoCal Pro’s October 30 event in Escondido, CA. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro
October 30, 2021
Escondido, CA

Motros over Blue Totnado.

Tortuga over Terex.

Eddie Islas over The Stranger.

Anthony Idol & Ryan Kidd over Dirty Doug & Mr. Impressive to with the SoCal Pro Tag Team Championship.

Ju Dizz over Fidel Bravo to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship.

