SoCal Pro – 30 October 2021 – Results

SoCal Pro

October 30, 2021

Escondido, CA

Motros over Blue Totnado.

Tortuga over Terex.

Eddie Islas over The Stranger.

Anthony Idol & Ryan Kidd over Dirty Doug & Mr. Impressive to with the SoCal Pro Tag Team Championship.

Ju Dizz over Fidel Bravo to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship.