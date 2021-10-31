RGR Lucha Libre – 29 October 2021 – Results

Vito Fratelli, Crazy Kaoz and Blood Eagle defeated Jack Cartwheel, Rey Leon and Misterioso in the main event of RGR Lucha Libre’s October 29 show in Laguna Hills, CA. Click for full results..
RGR Lucha Libre
October 29, 2021
Laguna Hills, CA
Eddie Vice & Power Baby over Ultimo Imperio & Black Turtle.
Lil Cholo, Rancho Camacho & Mike Cheq over Angel Vega, Chris Nastyy & Tequilero.
Sin Limite, Vega & Bionico over Piloto Suicida, Valioso & Acero Dorado Jr.
Chica Tormenta over Diosa Quetzal.
Vito Fratelli, Crazy Kaoz & Blood Eagle over Jack Cartwheel, Rey Leon & Misterioso.
