Amped Up – 30 October 2021 – Results

Posted By: JR Richardson 10/31/2021

Amped Up Pro Wrestling held their latest event on October 30 and Calder McColl defeated El Premehio in the main event. Click for full results.

Amped Up
Hoodstars 2
October 30, 2021
Florence Arena
Los Angeles, CA

Koto Hiro over Hellman Rosecrown and Trigger Gonzalez.

American Oni over Tracey Grace.

The Black Knights over The IZM (Manny Mars & Jay Washington).

Biagio Crescenzo over Boom Shasta.

Gregory Sharpe over Rancho Camacho.

Calder McColl over El Premehio.

