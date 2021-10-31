Amped Up – 30 October 2021 – Results

Amped Up Pro Wrestling held their latest event on October 30 and Calder McColl defeated El Premehio in the main event. Click for full results.

Amped Up

Hoodstars 2

October 30, 2021

Florence Arena

Los Angeles, CA

Koto Hiro over Hellman Rosecrown and Trigger Gonzalez.

American Oni over Tracey Grace.

The Black Knights over The IZM (Manny Mars & Jay Washington).

Biagio Crescenzo over Boom Shasta.

Gregory Sharpe over Rancho Camacho.

Calder McColl over El Premehio.