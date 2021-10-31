Amped Up – 30 October 2021 – Results

Amped Up Pro Wrestling held their latest event on October 30 and Calder McColl defeated El Premehio in the main event. Click for full results.
Amped Up
Hoodstars 2
October 30, 2021
Florence Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Koto Hiro over Hellman Rosecrown and Trigger Gonzalez.
American Oni over Tracey Grace.
The Black Knights over The IZM (Manny Mars & Jay Washington).
Biagio Crescenzo over Boom Shasta.
Gregory Sharpe over Rancho Camacho.
Calder McColl over El Premehio.
