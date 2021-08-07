Amped Up – 07 August 2021 – Results

Robbie Phoenix and Anthony Idol defeated the Cuzzies in the main event of Amped Up’s Hoodstars event on August 7 in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Amped Up

Hoodstars

August 7, 2021

Los Angeles, CA

Ishmael over Kid Bandit.

Terex over American Oni.

Sean Black over Vito Fratteli.

Guy Cool vs. Jheri Gigolo goes to a double count out.

Candy Girl over Sage Sin.

Kal Jack over Gino Rivera.

Anthony Idol & Robbie Phoenix over The Cuzzies (Rick Scott Stoner & Scott Rick Stoner)