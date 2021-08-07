GCW No Signal in the Hills – 07 August 2021 – Results

Nick Gage defeated Dark Shiek in the main event of GCW’s No Signal in the Hills on August 7 in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Game Changer Wrestling
No Signal in the Hills
Attendance: 975
August 7, 2021
Ukrainian Cultural Center
Los Angeles, CA

AJ Gray over Lee Moriarty via lariat. [10’28]

Jimmy Lloyd over ASF via sitdown piledriver. [9’53]

Starboy Charlie over Chris Dickinson via submission. [11’57]

Ninja Mack over Dante Leon via rollup. [15’48]

The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) over BUSSY (Effy & Allie Katch) to retain the GCW Tag Team Championship. [18’42]

Grim Reefer over Jack Cartwheel, Nick Wayne, Midas Kreed, Eli Everfly, and Lil Cholo. [12’37]

Jordan Oliver over Treehouse Lee. [9’27]

44OH (Rickey Shane Page & Atticus Cogar) over Joey Janela & Marko Stunt. [21’43]

Nick Gage over Dark Shiek via powerbomb. [22’00]

