GCW No Signal in the Hills – 07 August 2021 – Results

Game Changer Wrestling

No Signal in the Hills

Attendance: 975

August 7, 2021

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, CA

AJ Gray over Lee Moriarty via lariat. [10’28]

Jimmy Lloyd over ASF via sitdown piledriver. [9’53]

Starboy Charlie over Chris Dickinson via submission. [11’57]

Ninja Mack over Dante Leon via rollup. [15’48]

The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) over BUSSY (Effy & Allie Katch) to retain the GCW Tag Team Championship. [18’42]

Grim Reefer over Jack Cartwheel, Nick Wayne, Midas Kreed, Eli Everfly, and Lil Cholo. [12’37]

Jordan Oliver over Treehouse Lee. [9’27]

44OH (Rickey Shane Page & Atticus Cogar) over Joey Janela & Marko Stunt. [21’43]

Nick Gage over Dark Shiek via powerbomb. [22’00]

