Nick Gage defeated Dark Shiek in the main event of GCW’s No Signal in the Hills on August 7 in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.
Game Changer Wrestling
No Signal in the Hills
Attendance: 975
August 7, 2021
Ukrainian Cultural Center
Los Angeles, CA
AJ Gray over Lee Moriarty via lariat. [10’28]
Jimmy Lloyd over ASF via sitdown piledriver. [9’53]
Starboy Charlie over Chris Dickinson via submission. [11’57]
Ninja Mack over Dante Leon via rollup. [15’48]
The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) over BUSSY (Effy & Allie Katch) to retain the GCW Tag Team Championship. [18’42]
Grim Reefer over Jack Cartwheel, Nick Wayne, Midas Kreed, Eli Everfly, and Lil Cholo. [12’37]
Jordan Oliver over Treehouse Lee. [9’27]
44OH (Rickey Shane Page & Atticus Cogar) over Joey Janela & Marko Stunt. [21’43]
Nick Gage over Dark Shiek via powerbomb. [22’00]
Be the first to comment on "GCW No Signal in the Hills – 07 August 2021 – Results"