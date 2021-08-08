FMLS – 07 August 2021 – Results

Mascara Sagrada and Valioso defeated Angel Blanco Jr. and Hijo De Fishman in the main event og the August 7 FMLS event in Anaheim, CA. Click for full results.

FMLS
August 7, 2021
Anaheim Indoor Marketplace
Anaheim, CA

Tortuga over Baby Power.

Rancho Camacho & Chavo Mar over Vintage Dragon & Lestat.

Acero Dorado over Estrella Blanco & Hijo De Supremo.

Vito Fratelli over Funnybone.

Mascara Sagrada & Valioso over Angel Blanco Jr & Hijo De Fishman.

