FMLS – 07 August 2021 – Results

FMLS
August 7, 2021
Anaheim Indoor Marketplace
Anaheim, CA
Tortuga over Baby Power.
Rancho Camacho & Chavo Mar over Vintage Dragon & Lestat.
Acero Dorado over Estrella Blanco & Hijo De Supremo.
Vito Fratelli over Funnybone.
Mascara Sagrada & Valioso over Angel Blanco Jr & Hijo De Fishman.
