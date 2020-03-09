FMLS – 08 March 2020 – Results

Casandro and Rey Leon defeated Hijo de Angel Blanco and Maldad in the main event of the March 8 FMLS event in Cudahy, CA. Click for full results.
FMLS
March 8, 2020
Clara’s Sports Complex
Cudahy, CA
Vito Fratelli over Vintage Dragon.
Serpentine over Camacho.
Rocky Star over Oso Loco and Chavo Mar in a triple-threat.
Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) over Hallo Tapado Jr. & Hijo de Hallo Tapado Jr.
Casandro & Rey Leon over Angel Blanco & Maldad.
