FMLS – 08 March 2020 – Results

Casandro and Rey Leon defeated Hijo de Angel Blanco and Maldad in the main event of the March 8 FMLS event in Cudahy, CA. Click for full results.

FMLS

March 8, 2020

Clara’s Sports Complex

Cudahy, CA

Vito Fratelli over Vintage Dragon.

Serpentine over Camacho.

Rocky Star over Oso Loco and Chavo Mar in a triple-threat.

Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) over Hallo Tapado Jr. & Hijo de Hallo Tapado Jr.

Casandro & Rey Leon over Angel Blanco & Maldad.