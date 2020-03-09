Rankings for February 2020

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 03/09/2020

Rankings for February are out and Ray Rosas was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, Tomaso Ciampa, and Velveteen Dream defeating Undisputed Era at the February 9 NXT Live event in Riverside was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, Tomaso Ciampa, & Velveteen Dream over Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, & Kyle O’Reilly) – NXT – February 9 [2]
  2. Becky Lynch over Asuka – WWE – February 10 [1]
  3. Chris Bey & The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) over DAGA, Tessa Blanchard, & Willie Mack – Bar Wrestling – February 27 [1]
  4. Ray Rosas over Daniel Torch – MPW – February 28 [1]
  5. Dom Kubrick over Douglas James, Lucas Riley, and Eli Everfly – Bar Wrestling – February 5

Wrestlers

  1. Ray Rosas [2]
  2. Chris Bey [2]
  3. Andy Brown
  4. Eli Everfly
  5. Heather Monroe [1]
  6. Dom Kubrick
  7. Douglas James
  8. Watts
  9. Lucas Riley
  10. Joey Ryan
  11. Adrian Quest
  12. Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star)
  13. Super Beetle
  14. B-Boy
  15. Miranda Alize
  16. Becky Lynch
  17. Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera)
  18. Asuka
  19. Jordan Clearwater
  20. Vito Fratelli
  21. Rhea Ripley
  22. Matt Cross
  23. Anthony Idol
  24. Legacy
  25. RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK)
  26. Daniel Moon
  27. Gustin Uberstud
  28. Guy Cool
  29. Viva Van
  30. Ty Ray

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.

