Rankings for February 2020

Rankings for February are out and Ray Rosas was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, Tomaso Ciampa, and Velveteen Dream defeating Undisputed Era at the February 9 NXT Live event in Riverside was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, Tomaso Ciampa, & Velveteen Dream over Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, & Kyle O’Reilly) – NXT – February 9 [2] Becky Lynch over Asuka – WWE – February 10 [1] Chris Bey & The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) over DAGA, Tessa Blanchard, & Willie Mack – Bar Wrestling – February 27 [1] Ray Rosas over Daniel Torch – MPW – February 28 [1] Dom Kubrick over Douglas James, Lucas Riley, and Eli Everfly – Bar Wrestling – February 5

Wrestlers

Ray Rosas [2] Chris Bey [2] Andy Brown Eli Everfly Heather Monroe [1] Dom Kubrick Douglas James Watts Lucas Riley Joey Ryan Adrian Quest Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) Super Beetle B-Boy Miranda Alize Becky Lynch Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) Asuka Jordan Clearwater Vito Fratelli Rhea Ripley Matt Cross Anthony Idol Legacy RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) Daniel Moon Gustin Uberstud Guy Cool Viva Van Ty Ray

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.