More matches announced for Ground Zero: Phase 1 in Imperial Beach, CA on 12/23

More matches have been announced for Ground Zero: Phase 1 in Imperial Beach, CA on December 23rd, 2017.

In singles action, the “New Age Punisher” B-Boy will go up against Brody King. Ground Zero: Phase 1 will also feature tag team action when True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) take on the young high flying team of Aerial Instinct (Jake Atlas & Lucas Riley).

Also in singles action, Corey Jackson will go up against SoCal Crazy. In a six man tag team match, the “Vegan Superman” Jacob Diez teams with Sour Charm (“Sour” Donnie Suarez & “Charming” Biagio Crescenzo) to take on the team of “Rocket Boy” D’Marco Wilson and AK Rambe (Michael Hopkins & K.C. Douglas).

Ground Zero: Phase 1 will also feature “The Invitational” match. “The Invitational“ is being built as a platform for young SoCal prospects to have breakout matches and get noticed. The first “The Invitational” match will be a singles match between Alonzo Alvarez and Matthew Vandagriff.

Other matches already set to take place at Ground Zero: Phase 1 include Tyler Bateman vs. Dicky Mayer, H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & Tito Escondido) vs. Delilah Doom & Ruby Raze, and Eli Everfly vs. Andy Brown.

Ground Zero: Phase 1 takes place at the Imperial Beach Sports Complex on December 23rd, 2017. The Imperial Beach Sports Complex is located at 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA 91932. Bell time scheduled for 7:30pm.

Tickets are $25 for Front Row, $20 for Adult General Admission. Kids GA is free with purchase of an Adult GA ticket. Online tickets available at PayPal.me.

For more information on Ground Zero, follow them on Twitter @GroundZeroSD or on Facebook.