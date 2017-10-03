Lineup for AWS “Final Battle: Again, No Presents For Christmas” on December 2nd

AWS presents “Final Battle: Again, No Presents For Christmas” on December 2nd, 2017 in South Gate, CA at the American Legion Post #335 at 8:00pm.

AWS Women’s Champion Nicole Savoy defends her title against one of the most popular female wrestlers in the world today, Kris Wolf. Plus, AWS Heavyweight Champion Tito Escondido of H.A.T.E will continue his rivalry against former stablemate Tyler Bateman with the title on the line in a Falls Count Anywhere in South Gate match. Tito’s fellow H.A.T.E stablemates, Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon, will also be in championship action as they challenge the current holders of the AWS Tag Team titles, Mariachi Loco & SoCal Crazy.

Other matches set to take place on December 2nd include Melissa Anderson, Mercedes Martinez, & Priscilla Kelly vs. Chelsea Green, Britt Baker, & Delilah Doom, Rosemary vs. Shotzi Blackheart, the “Greek God” Papadon vs. Brody King, Team P.A.W.G. (Jordynne Grace & Lufisto) vs. Fatal Attraction (Ruby Raze & Sage Sin), B-Boy vs. Jake Atlas, and an All Female Battle Royal.

Tickets are available online at PayPal.me. Online tickets are $32 for 2nd Row, $22 for Adult General Admission, $15 for Kids General Admission. Tickets purchased on the day of the show are $3 more. V.I.P. Front Row tickets are currently sold out.

RISE 6 – Brutality

Also taking place that weekend, RISE Wrestling presents RISE 6 – Brutality at the the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate on December 1st at 8:00p.m.

Matches set for RISE 6 -Brutality will also include SHIMMER Champion “The Latina Sensation” Mercedes Martinez vs. Toni Storm. Plus Shotzi Blackheart defending the Phoenix of RISE Championship against Kris Wolf, LuFisto vs. Dust in a Barbed Wire Bat Match, and more. RISE 6 will also feature appearances from legendary female wrestlers Madusa and Bull Nakano. Tickets available at Pipeline.ecwid.com.

The American Legion Post #335 is located at 9535 California Ave, South Gate, CA 90280.

