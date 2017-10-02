First participants for Blood Brothers Pro Wrestling “Goddess of GORE” announced.

Blood Brothers Pro Wrestling presents the “Goddess of GORE” tournament on March 3rd, 2018.

The “Goddess of GORE” will feature eight female wrestlers competing in a one night Hardcore Wrestling tournament. The first four participants have been announced so far.

Participants already announced for the “Goddess of GORE” include the 2015 IWA-Mid South Queen of the Deathmatches LuDarK ShAiTAN, ‘Ultra Girl’ Brittany Wonder, former OVW Women’s Champion the “Amazing” Maria James, and the “Fallen Flower” Kikyo.

In addition to that, J.D. Horror will be at the “Goddess of GORE” doing commentary with Kyle Wylde.

The “Goddess of GORE” tournament takes place on March 3rd, 2018 with a 4:00p.m. bell time. A venue for the event will be announced in the upcoming months.

Blood Brothers Pro Wrestling’s debut event, the Southern California Crimson Cup, is available on DVD & Blu-Ray featuring the 2017 Crimson Cup tournament, a UEW Heavyweight Championship match, and the return of The Messiah. DVD copies are available for $15, and $20 for Blu Ray. Limited edition autograph copies also available for $25 for DVD, and $30 for Blu-Ray. Receive a free Crimson Cup button with your order while supplies last.

DVDs, Blu-Rays, as well as posters are all available at BigCartel.com.

Be sure to follow the Blood Brothers Facebook page or on Twitter @BLOODBrosPro for updates on the 2018 “Goddess of GORE” tournament.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.