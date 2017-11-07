All eight participants for the Goddess of GORE announced

All eight participants have been announced for Blood Brothers Pro Wrestling‘s Goddess of GORE tournament at the VFW Post #10040 in Sun Valley, CA on March 3rd, 2018.

The Goddess of GORE will feature eight female wrestlers competing in a one night Hardcore Wrestling tournament. Added to the tournament are Buggy Nova, the “Pumpkin Queen” Sage Sin, the “Bloodthirsty Vixen” Marriah Moreno, and the 2014 IWA Mid South Queen of the Deathmatch Randi West.

Participants previously announced for the Goddess of GORE include LuDarK ShAiTAN, Brittany Wonder, Maria James, and Kikyo. Plus J.D. Horror will be on hand doing commentary with Kyle Wylde.

The VFW Post #10040 is located at 8548 Lankershim Blvd, Sun Valley, CA 91352. Doors open at 3:15om, bell time at 4:00pm.

Tickets for Goddess of GORE tournament are $50 for V.I.P. V.I.P. admission includes 1 Ringside Seat and 1 Goddess of GORE commemorative T-Shirt. Ringside seats are $35 online and $40 at the door. General Admission tickets are $25 online, and $30 at the door. Online tickets are available at bloodbrosprowrestling.bigcartel.com

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.