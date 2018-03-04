Blood Bros. Pro “Goddess of Gore” – 03 March 2018 – Quick Results

Sage Sin defeated Ludark Shaitan in the finals of the first Goddess of Gore tournament in the main event of Blood Bros. Pro Wrestling’s March 3 show in Sun Valley. Click for full results.
Blood Bros. Pro Wrestling
Goddess of Gore Tournament
March 3, 2018
VFW Post 10040
Sun Valley, CA
Goddess of Gore – Round 1
Randi West over Brittany Wonder in Singapore Cane Match.
Goddess of Gore – Round 1
Sage Sin over Mariah Moreno in a Texas Bull Rope Match.
Goddess of Gore – Round 1
Kikyo and Ludark Shaitan over Amazing Maria.
-Buggy Nova was unable to attend and the match was made into a three-way with the two wrestlers who didn’t get pinned advancing.
Goddess of Gore – Round 2
Sage Sin over Randi West.
Goddess of Gore – Round 2
Ludark Shaitan over Kikyo.
Homeless Jimmy over Aidan Blackhart in a Shopping Carts and Trash Cans match.
Goddess of Gore – Finals
Sage Sin over Ludark Shaitan
