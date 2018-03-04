King of the Cage Debuts at Viejas Casino & Resort on May 4 for “UNDER SIEGE”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (March 2, 2018) – King of the Cage debuts at Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine, California on Friday, May 4, 2018 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by one of the most well-known and powerful fighters in Mixed Martial Arts, “The New York Badass” Phil Baroni, going up against Matt Lagler in a Middleweight showdown. One of the Co-Main events will feature Aaron Wetherspoon vs. Robbie Peralta. The other co-main event in the Women’s Atomweight division will feature former champion Andy Nguyen.

Main Event – Middleweight (185 lbs.)

“The New York Badass” Phil Baroni, Long Island, N.Y. (American Kickboxing Academy) vs. Matt “Berserk” Lagler, San Diego, CA. (Und1sputed Boxing & MMA)

The always game, always entertaining Phil Baroni has fought a who’s who of the world’s best fighters during a mixed martial arts career spanning more than ten years. “The New York Badass” is one of the hardest punchers ever to compete in any weight division. Baroni is defined by the Urban Dictionary as “arguably the greatest showman in the history of fighting”. Lagler, is a top ranked veteran fighter who has 12 wins and has tremendous knockout power.

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight (145 lbs.)

Aaron “Slam” Wetherspoon, Chino Hills, CA. (Team Oyama) vs. Robbie “Problems” Peralta, Escondido, CA. (Xplode MMA). Wetherspoon is making his return to the cage and is the former KOTC Welterweight Champion who had five successful title defenses. Peralta, who has 19 wins in his professional career, is making his debut with KOTC.

Co-Main Event – Women’s Atomweight (105 lbs.)

Andy “The Crasian” Nguyen, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (Karate Mafia) vs. TBA. Nguyen is the former KOTC Atomweight World Champion and one of the top ranked women fighters pound for pound.

*Fight Card Subject to Change

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV. MAVTV is currently available on DIRECTV (channel 214), Verizon Fios (channel 810), Comcast, Google Fiber, Time Warner Cable, Charter and hundreds of regional distributors.

Doors open at 6:30 pm and fights start at 7:30 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets on sale soon. For more information, please visit Casino & Resort www.viejas.com or call (619) 445-5400. Age 21+ to attend.