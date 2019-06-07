LFA – 07 June 2019 – Results

Brandon Moreno defeated Maikel Pérez to become the new LFA Men’s Flyweight Champion in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance’s LFA 69: Pérez vs. Moreno in Cabazon, CA at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa. Also on the card, Arthur Estrázulas defeated Steve Kozola. Click for more results and video highlights.

Legacy Fighting Alliance

LFA 69: Pérez vs. Moreno

June 7, 2019

Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

Cabazon, CA

*All bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Prelim Bout

Men’s Lightweight Bout: Jean-Paul Le-Bosnoyani (MMA Record: 2-0) defeated Skyler Hicks (MMA Record: 0-1) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 2:10 of Round 1. Le-Bosnoyani climbs to 3-0. Hicks falls to 0-2.

Main Card Bouts (Broadcast live on AXS TV)

Men’s Featherweight Bout: Natan Levy (MMA Record: 3-0) defeated Nick Badis (MMA Record: 1-0) via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28). Levy climbs to 4-0. Badis falls to 1-1.

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos (MMA Record: 2-1) defeated Nadine Mandiau (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) via Submission (Armbar) at 2:37 of Round 1. Demopoulos improves to 3-1. Mandiau falls to 0-1.

Official Results: Demopoulos def. Mandiau via Armbar at 2:37 into Round 1. pic.twitter.com/nen5wvI7Ep — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) June 8, 2019

Men’s Bantamweight Bout: Kyle Estrada (MMA Record: 8-4) defeated Ricky Furar (MMA Record: 4-1) via T.K.O. (Referee Stoppage After Leg Kicks) at 0:19 of Round 2. Estrada improves to 9-4. Furar falls to 4-2.

Official Results: Estrada def. Furar via TKO Referee Stoppage at :19 into Round 2. pic.twitter.com/xqiO6kjGoJ — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) June 8, 2019

Men’s Bantamweight Bout: Desmond Torres (MMA Record: 6-1) defeated Jose Medina (MMA Record: 4-0) via Submission (Arm Triangle Choke) at 1:23 of Round 3. Torres improves to 7-1. Medina falls to 4-1.

Men’s Lightweight Bout: Arthur Estrázulas (MMA Record: 10-4) defeated Steve Kozola (MMA Record: 9-2) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:32 of Round 1. Estrázulas improves to 11-4. Kozola falls to 9-3.

LFA Men’s Flyweight Championship Bout: Brandon Moreno (MMA Record: 14-5 – Challenger) defeated Maikel Pérez (MMA Record: 6-1 – Champion) to become the new LFA Men’s Flyweight Champion via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 1:54 of Round 4. Moreno improves to 15-5. Pérez falls to 6-2.

Official Results: Moreno def. Perez via TKO at 1:54 into Round 1. pic.twitter.com/EPRyILJl7r — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) June 8, 2019

Postlim Bout

Men’s Lightweight Bout: Brandon Hastings (MMA Record: 5-3) defeated Jose Campos (MMA Record: 3-1) via T.K.O. (Doctor Stoppage Due To Cut) in Round 3. Hastings improves to 6-3. Campos falls to 3-2.