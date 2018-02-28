Combate Americas presents Combate Estrellas I on April 13th in Los Angeles, CA

Combate Americas returns on Friday, April 13th at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA for Combate Estrellas I.

In the scheduled main event, Minnesota based fighter John “Sexi Mexi” Castaneda (MMA Record: 16-3) will go up against Marc “Lufo” Gomez (MMA Record: 21-11) of Spain in bantamweight action. This will be a rematch between the two fighters. They previously faced each other in the semifinals of the Copa Combate tournament in Mexico on November 11th, 2017. In the bout, Castaneda scored a Unanimous Decision win over Gomez to advance to the finals. Castaneda would end up losing in the finals that night to Levy Saúl Marroquín Salazar via Unanimous Decision. Prior to the loss, Castaneda was riding an 11 fight winning streak. Gomez hasn’t competed since losing to Castaneda last November. He will be going into this bout having lost three of his last four bouts.

Combate Estrellas I will also feature a women’s flyweight bout as five-division world boxing champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (MMA Record: 0-0) makes her MMA debut against Mexico’s Erendira “Aketzaly” Ordoñez (MMA Record: 2-1). Serrano’s (Boxing Record: 34-1-1) last boxing fight took place on November 4th, 2017. In the bout, she scored a first round TKO victory over Marilyn Hernandez.

In 2015, Serrano made headlines when she criticized former UFC champion Ronda Rousey’s stand-up fighting technique. The comments would come after Rousey’s coach Edmond Tarverdyan claimed that Rousey could win a boxing world title. Tarverdyan also claimed that Rousey had sparred with “boxing world-champions” when discussing a possible bout Cris “Cyborg” Justino. This would prompt Serrano to challenge Rousey to a boxing match.

Featherweight fighter Jose “Froggy” Estrada (MMA Record: 4-1) has also been announced for the April 13th event in Los Angeles. No opponent has been announced. More bouts are expected to be announced soon.

Combate Estrellas I takes place at the Shrine Expo Hall. The Shrine Expo Hall is located at 665 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90007. Tickets for Combate Estrellas I go on sale on Friday, March 9th on AXS.com and Ticketon.com.

