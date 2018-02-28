Smash Global VII – 28 February 2018 – Quick Results

Smash Global MMA presented Smash Global VII – Award Season 2018 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

Smash Global MMA

Smash Global VII – Award Season 2018

February 28th, 2018

Taglyan Complex

Los Angeles, CA

*All bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.*

Canaan Kawaihae defeated Eugene Correa via Submission (Mounted Guillotine Choke) in Round 1

Rudy Morales defeated Dennis Fisher via K.O. in Round 1

Eric Steans defeated Lamar Reed via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) in Round 2

Flavio Carvalho vs. Soslan Abanokov went to a Unanimous Draw

Notes:

Smash Global MMA presented Rigan Machado with a Lifetime Achievment Award. Machado is an 8th degree Red & Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Carlos Gracie Jr., was a Pan American Champion in 1996 & 1997, an ADCC medalist in 2000, and is a member of the legendary Machado family.