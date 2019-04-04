M-1 Global USA – 4 April 2019 – Quick Results

Dakota Cochrane (MMA Record: 32-13) defeated James Warfield to become the M-1 Global USA National Welterweight Champion in the main event of M-1 Global USA’s Battle in the Desert. Also on the card, Jamall Emmers defeated Caio Machado. Click for results.

M-1 Global USA

Battle in the Desert

April 4th, 2019

Quechan Casino Resort

Winterhaven, CA

*All bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Prelim Bouts

Miguel Lugo (MMA Record: 2-1) defeated Stephen Esparza (MMA Record: 2-3) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:40 of Round 1. Lugo improves to 3-1. Esparza falls to 2-4.

Kade Kottenbrook (MMA Record: 1-0) defeated George Parra (MMA Record: 2-0) via K.O. at 0:15 in Round 1. Kottenbrook climbs to 2-0. Parra falls to 2-1.

Tyler Hinton (MMA Record: 2-0) defeated Aiden Ingram (MMA Record: 1-1) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:52 of Round 3. Hinton climbs to 3-0. Ingram falls to 1-2.

Deon Clash (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Jose Galaviz (MMA Record: 1-1) via Submission (Americana) at 1:44 of Round 1. Clash climbs to 1-0. Galaviz falls to 1-2.

Main Card (Streamed Live on UFC Fight Pass)

Enzo Perez (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Nick Alwag (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) via T.K.O. (Doctor Stoppage) at 4:48 of Round 1. Perez climbs to 1-0. Alwag falls to 0-1.

Ronee Dizon (MMA Record: 3-0) defeated Joe Gustina (MMA Record: 7-4) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:17 of Round 2. Dizon climbs to 4-0. Gustina falls to 7-5.

Patience, Jiu Jitsu and the ability to shake off two SLAMS. Classic formula for a 4-0 record!#BattleInTheDesert pic.twitter.com/5c1oXcjWup — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 5, 2019

Celine Haga (MMA Record: 10-16) defeated Jenny Clausius (MMA Record: 1-2) via Unanimous Decision (29-26, 30-25, 30-25). Haga improves to 11-16. Clausius falls to 1-3.

Travis Wiuff (MMA Record: 75-22, 1 NC) defeated Josue Lugo, Jr. (MMA Record: 8-3, 1 NC) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). Wiuff improves to 76-22, 1NC. Lugo falls to 8-4, 1 NC.

Travis Fulton (MMA Record: 256-54-10, 1 NC) defeated Shannon Ritch (MMA Record: 57-86, 4 NC) via Submission (Forearm Choke) at 0:41 of Round 2 to become the M-1 Global USA Super Fight Champion. Fulton climbs to 257-54-10, 1 NC. Ritch falls to 57,87, 1 NC.

Career win 257 for Travis Fulton!#BattleInTheDesert pic.twitter.com/fB7JcKRT54 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 5, 2019

Jamall Emmers (MMA Record: 14-4) defeated Caio Machado (MMA Record: 2-1-1) via T.K.O. (Retirement) at 5:00 of Round 1. Emmers improves to 15-4. Machado falls to 2-2-1.

Dakota Cochrane (MMA Record: 32-13) defeated James Warfield (MMA Record: 23-12) via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 1:19 of Round 1 to become the M-1 Global USA National Welterweight Champion. Cochrane improves to 33-13. Warfield falls to 23-13.

Note: