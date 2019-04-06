SBWA Up All Night – 05 April 2019 – Results

Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy held their second SBWA Up All Night tapings on April 5th in Bell Gardens. Click for spoilers from the tapings.
Santino Bros. Wrestling
Up All Night
April 5, 2019
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA
Snypes over Estrella Roja.
Fidel Bravo over RJ Santos.
Dylan Kyle Cox over Vinny Wasco and The Man Who Grabs the Sun.
Matt Vandagriff over ???
Douglas James over Cameron Gates.
Tyler Bateman over Hyde.
Andy Brown over Slice Boogie.
