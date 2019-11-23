Joey Kaos to face Jake Atlas at next Santino Bros. event

Santino Bros. Wrestling has announced that Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Famer Joey “Kaos” Munoz will return to the ring to face Jake Atlas at their January 4, 2020 event in Cudahy, CA.

The event is titled At Last, which is a nod to the event being Jake Atlas’ farewell to the promotion and school that trained him before reporting to WWE shortly. Atlas is the first Santino Bros. alumni to be signed to the WWE.

Kaos last appeared in a match on September 20, 2018, in a loss to Brody King at a Santino Bros. event in Bell Gardens, CA. While Atlas and Kaos have trained together for years, they have never met in an official match.

Starting his career in 1995 after training with Supreme and Crayz, the then Kid Kaos quickly became one of the most exciting wrestlers in the Southern California region in the late 1990s. In 1999 he was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler in Southern California by SoCal-Wrestling.com.

After joining XPW, Kaos gained exposure on a more national level. He was XPW’s longest-reigning television champion, holding the title for nearly two years.

After XPW folded, Kaos was one of the most popular stars in the Southern California wrestling scene, working for promotions such as GSCW, AWS, Revolution Pro, Battle Ground, and the New Japan Inoki Dojo, among others. He also appearances in CZW and TNA. In 2006 he was a regular on MTV’s Wrestling Society X.

In what is inarguably Joey Munoz’ biggest contribution to Southern California’s wrestling scene, he was one of the founders of the Santino Brothers Wrestling Academy in 2008. The Santino Brothers Wrestling Academy quickly became one of the top wrestling schools in Southern California, having produced more Southern California rookie of the year winners than any other school. In 2014, Joey “Kaos” Munoz won the Southern California Match of the Year award.

Joey “Kaos” Munoz was inducted in the Southern California Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.

Jake Atlas made his pro-wrestling debut in 2016 after training at Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy. He won the 2017 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award, the third straight Santino Bros. graduate, and fifth in six-years to win the award.

2019 has been a break-out year for Atlas, having wrestled throughout the United States, Europe, and Mexico. He competed in PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles where he had two of the most critically acclaimed matches of the tournament. Atlas has been named Southern California Wrestler of the Month six times in the year’s first ten months.

The generational match between Atlas and Kaos is the only match announced for At Last so far. Other wrestlers scheduled to appear at the event are Santino Bros. Champion Ray Rosas, Los Luchas, Heather Monroe, Dom Kubrick, Rico Dynamite, Andy Brown, Douglas James, Viva Van, and Slice Boogie.

Santino Bros. Wrestling’s At Last will be taking place at Leo P. Turner Hall in Cudahy, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and range from $25.00 for the front row to $10.00 general admission.