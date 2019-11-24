The Crash – 23 November 2019 – Results

Bandido pinned Marty Scurll in a triple threat with Rey Horus to become the new The Crash Heavyweight Champion in the main event of The Crash’s November 23 event in Tijuana, MX. Click for full results.

The Crash Lucha Libre

November 23, 2019

Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez

Tijuana, BC, MX

Terror Azteca over Baby Xtreme and Mascara Oriental to retain the The Crash Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

Silver Star, Black Animal, & Demencia over Draego, Dinamico, & Anthar.

Imposible, Emperador Azteca, & Brazo de Oro Jr. over Zarco, Star Boy, & Arandu.

Bestia 666 over Jimmy Havoc.

Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) over Angelico & Jack Evans.

Bandido over Rey Horus and Marty Scurll to win The Crash Heavyweight Championship.