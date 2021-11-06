The Crash – 05 November 2021 – Results

Pagano defeated Masada in the main event of the The Crash’s 10th anniversary show in Tijuana on November 5, 2021. Also on the show, Hijo del Vikingo won The Crash Heavyweight Championship. Click for full results.

The Crash

10th Anniversary

November 5, 2021

Auditorio de Tijuana

Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico

Toto over Terror Azteca, Proximo, Kamika-C, Skalibur, and Dinamico to win The Crash Jr Championship.

Destiny & Rey Horus over Torito Negro & Demonic Flamita.

Dinamico over Black Danger and Draculo to win The Crash Cruiserweight Championship.

La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) over Los Mercenarios (Taurus & Rey Escorpion), Funnybone & Super Beast, and Hermanos Trauma to win The Crash Tag Team Championship

Hijo del Vikingo over Bandido, Wille Mack, and Dragon Lee to win The Crash Heavyweight Championship.

Pagano over Masada.