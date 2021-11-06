Pagano defeated Masada in the main event of the The Crash’s 10th anniversary show in Tijuana on November 5, 2021. Also on the show, Hijo del Vikingo won The Crash Heavyweight Championship. Click for full results.
The Crash
10th Anniversary
November 5, 2021
Auditorio de Tijuana
Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico
Toto over Terror Azteca, Proximo, Kamika-C, Skalibur, and Dinamico to win The Crash Jr Championship.
Destiny & Rey Horus over Torito Negro & Demonic Flamita.
Dinamico over Black Danger and Draculo to win The Crash Cruiserweight Championship.
La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) over Los Mercenarios (Taurus & Rey Escorpion), Funnybone & Super Beast, and Hermanos Trauma to win The Crash Tag Team Championship
Hijo del Vikingo over Bandido, Wille Mack, and Dragon Lee to win The Crash Heavyweight Championship.
Pagano over Masada.
Be the first to comment on "The Crash – 05 November 2021 – Results"