EWF – 30 October 2021 – Results

Empire Wrestling Federation
October 30, 2021
Alosta Brewing
Covina, CA
Nick Lash defeated Travis from Space 68.
Erick Rojas defeated Rey Genesis.
Trailer King defeated Queltzakoto.
Queen of Hearts, Black Metal & Juan Roman defeated “La Chaparita” Gem Gemini & Los Mexi Machos.
King Star of Mexico defeated Vito Fratelli of Italy.
Raunchy Rico retained the EWF Championship against The Young Don Romeo Cruz.
