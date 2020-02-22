EWF – 21 February 2020 – Results

Super Beetle defeated Daniel Moon in a no-DQ match in the main event of EWF’s February 21 event in Covina, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Empire Wrestling Federation

February 21, 2020

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

SoCal Crazy over Archimedes.

Andy Brown over Wicked Wickett.

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over Los Meximachos to retain the EWF Tag Team Championships.

Mariachi Loco over Ty Ray.

Rico Dynamite over Brandon Gatson to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship.

Anthony Idol wins a battle royal to become the number one contender.

-After the match Rico Dynamite used a wish to wish that Anthony Idol was never in the match, invalidating his victory.

Super Beetle over Daniel Moon.