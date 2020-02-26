MicroMania to hold event at Whisky A Go-Go in Hollywood

There are two facts in this world a lot of people don’t seem to realize, birds are living theropod dinosaurs and there are a lot of midget wrestling shows in Southern California every month. In March alone there is a half-dozen of them, though none bigger than Pro Wrestling Unplugged’s MicroMania at the Whisky A Go-Go in Hollywood, CA on March 22.

The MicoMania event at the Whisky A Go-Go will feature what is being billed as a “tall versus small, winner take all; heavy metal versus hair metal” main event. Mini Techno Destructo, accompanied by Gwar’s Techno Destructo, will face former Playgirl model and WWF jobber Sean Casey, who will be accompanied by Big John from VH1s Rock of Love with Bret Michaels.

Gutter Candy will also be performing at the event. Gutter Candy features AEW’s Frankie “Kilowatt” Kazarian on bass, lead singer Jersey Dagger, guitarist Lixx Candy, and Dani Diggler on drums. The band is a tribute to a tribute to the sounds of the ’80s and 90’s hard rock.

Katarina Leigh, “Total E Outstanding” Teo, Tiffany Payne, Lil Fabio, and Lil Homie will also be appearing.

The event will be hosted by Billy Blade and Bo Cooper.

The Whisky, with a capacity of only 500, opened in 1964 and has hosted some of the most iconic bands in rock-n-roll history. Led Zeppelin, The Doors, Van Halen, Motley Crue, and Cream among others have performed there. In 1986 Guns N Roses debuted “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Mr. Brownstone” at the Whisky. The Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame honored the Whisky in 2006 with a marker designating it a historic rock and roll landmark.

This will be the first time there has been a pro-wrestling event at the Whisky, though it was the location for an Enzo Amore rap concert and the infamous Food Fight video where women in bikinis wrestled in a giant salad.

Tickets available at www.whiskyagogo.com and range from $20.00 to $400.00.