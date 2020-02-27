Bar Wrestling – 27 February 2020 – Results

DoomFly defeated The Leftovers, Wolf Zaddies, Just Friends, Los Luchas, and RockNES Monsters in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s Mach 1 on February 27 in Pomona, CA. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling

Mach 1

February 27, 2020

Glasshouse

Pomona, CA

Chris Bey & The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) over DAGA, Tessa Blanchard, & Willie Mack.

Taya Valkyrie over Kimber Lee.

Chris Masters over Orange Cassidy.

Diamante & Kiera Hogan over Joey Ryan & Miranda Alize.

Watts, over Adrain Quest, Trey Miguel, and Matt Cross.

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over The Leftovers (Ray Rosas & Andy Brown), Wolf Zaddies (Che Cabrera & Tito Escondido), Just Friends (Heather Monroe & Dom Kubrick), Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star), and RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK).