Bar Wrestling – 21 November 2019 – Results

Bar Wrestling

A Series of Elimination Events

November 21, 2019

American Legion Post 241

Baldwin Park, CA

Eli Everfly, Douglas James, Lucas Riley, & Dom Kubrick over Natural Classics (Stevie Filip & Tome Filip), Cody Vance, & Chris Bey. [26’25]

Order of elimination: 1. Lucas Riley [17’05], 2. Stevie Filip [18’26], 3. Tome Filip [18’26], 4. Douglas James [21’40], 5. Chris Bey [25’41], 6. Cody Vance [26’25]



Brian Cage, Killer Kross, Chris Masters & Royce Isaacs over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK), Russ Taylor & Watts. [21’01]

Order of elimination: 1. BHK [0’10], 2. Chris Masters [11’12], 3. Yuma [13’26], 4. Royce Isaacs [15’21], 5. Russ Taylor [17’57], 6. Watts [21’01]



Kylie Rae, Miranda Alize, Tiana Ringer & Ruby Raze over Joey Ryan, Jervis Cottonbelly, Kikutaro & Super Panda. [26’05]

Order of elimination: 1. Jervis Cottonbelly [12’08], 2. Kikutaro [18’41], 3. Super Panda [23’35], 4. Joey Ryan [26’05]



Andy Brown, Ray Rosas & Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Starr) over Willie Mack, Matt Sydal, Rocky Romero & B-Boy. [29’51]

Order of elimination: 1. Phoenix Starr [20’23], 2. Zokre [20’41], 3. Rocky Romero [22’42], 4. Matt Sydal [23’42], 5. Andy Brown [25’35], 6. Willie Mack [27’47], 7. B-Boy [29’51]