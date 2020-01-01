Bar Wrestling – 01 January 2020 – Results

Brian Cage defeated Teddy Hart in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s January 1, 2020 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling

Rosé Parade

January 1, 2020

Bootleg Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Priscilla Kelly, Andy Brown, & Ray Rosas over Miranda Alize, Chris Bey, & Eli Everfly. [15’19]



Jake Atlas over Adrian Quest. [15’58]



RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) over Heather Monroe & Dom Kubrick and Revolt (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley). [15’25]



Tommy Dreamer over Watts. [11’21]



Kris Statlander over Gisele Shaw. [11’26]



David Arquette & RJ City over Joey Ryan & Colt Cabana. [12’01]



Brian Cage over Teddy Hart. [17’40]