Nominees announced for the 2019 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award

The nominations have been announced for the 2019 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award. This award has been given annually since 1999 and honors the top wrestler in Southern California who made their professional wrestling debut on or after August 1, 2018. B-Boy was the award’s first winner in 1999, and other notable winners include Samoa Joe, TJ Perkins, Human Tornado, Peter Avalon, Eli Everfly, Brody King, and Jake Atlas. Dom Kubrick was the winner in 2018.

This year’s group of nominees includes eight wrestlers from the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy, three from the Millennium Pro Wrestling Academy, two from the SoCal Pro Wrestling School, and one each from the EWF School of Hard Knocks, Level Up Pro Wrestling School, and WOW Training Center.

The nominees for the 2019 Southern California Rookie of the Year are:

Barbie Boi

Baron Rotza

Dustin Daniels

Faith the Lioness

Honest John

Hyde

J2 Mattioli

Jax Cannon

Jordan Cruz

RJ Santos

Sarah Wolfe / Razor

Simone Sherie / Princess Aussie

Slice Boogie

Tanner Black

Vinny Wasco

Viva Van

The web poll voting for the award is open now and closes on January 15, 2020.

Previous winners:

Southern California Rookie of the Year Award

In order to be considered for Southern California Rookie of the Year Award a wrestler has to have made their debut on or after August 1 of the prior year. Any wrestlers who debuted on or after August 1, 2019 will be eligible for the 2020 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award.

The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.