Nominations announced for the 2019 Southern California Tag Team of the Year Award

The nominees for the 2019 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year Award have been released and the web poll voting is now open. This year’s group of ten includes four teams that have previously won the award and four first time nominees.

The four prior winners of the award that are returning to the ballot in 2019 are last year’s winners DoomFly, True Grit (2017), PPRay (2013), and RockNES Monsters (2010 and 2011). Los Luchas have also been nominated, marking their eighth time on the ballot.

This year’s first-time nominees are Double Platinum (Suede Thompson and Chris Bey), The Millennials (Brendan Divine and Danny Divine), Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido and Che Cabrera), Lucha Homies (Mariachi Loco and Lil’ Cholo), and the Bomb Baes (Jake Atlas and Heather Monroe). Both Che Cabrera and Tito Escondido have been previously nominated with Rico Dynamite as their partner.

In order to be eligible a team must have partnered together at least six times in Southern California in the calendar year. Only two wrestlers can count for a team, as there is no Freebird rules for the awards.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2019 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year:

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom)

Double Platinum (Suede Thompson & Chris Bey)

Bomb Baes (Jake Atlas & Heather Monroe)

Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star)

Lucha Homies (Mariachi Loco & Lil’ Cholo)

PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas)

RockNES Monsters (Yuma & HBK)

The Millennials (Danny Divine & Brendan Divine)

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg)

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera)

The web poll is now open and will be until January 16, 2020.

Previous winners:

Southern California Tag-Team of the Year

The Southern California Year End Awards started in 1999, on SoCal-Wrestling.com and were taken over by SoCalUncensored.com starting in 2001. The awards are largely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in independent wrestling and have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.

The 2019 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Awards winners will be announced on January 22, 2019.