MPW – 03 January 2020 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 01/03/2020

Andy Brown and Diego Valens went to a no-contest in the main event of MPW’s January 3 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
MMXX
January 3, 2020
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

The Millennials (Brendan Divine & Daniel Moon) over Midnight Snacks (Robin Shaw & Great Zumba) to win the MPW Tag Team Championship.

Super Beetle over Vinny Wasco.

Danny Divine over Piranacanrana.

Miggy Rose & Jax Cannon over Barbie Boi & Hydie.

Ray Rosas over Olijah Friday.

Andy Brown vs. Diego Valens goes to a no-contest.

