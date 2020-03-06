MPW – 06 March 2020 – Results

Chuck Mercer defeated Danny Divine in Match 5 of their best-of-five series in the main event of MPW’s March 6 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

5th Element

March 6, 2020

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Daniel Moon over Barbie Boi.

Miggy Rose over Antione Ramon.

Diego Valens over Dr. Phil Goode, Dan Joseph, Jax Cannon, and Brendan Divine.

Super Beetle vs. Ray Rosas goes to a no-contest.

Chuck Mercer over Danny Divine in their best-of-five series (Mercer wins 3-2).