MPW “California Classic” – 14 April 2018 – Quick Results

Daniel Moon defeated Ray Rosas to win the MPW Heavyweight title in the main event of MPW’s California Classic on April 14. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

California Classic

April 14, 2018

Boys & Girls Club of Moorpark

Moorpark, CA

Bulletproof over Rocket Boy Brett.

Tyler Bateman over Frankie Frank.

Malkor, Jimi Mayhem, & Max X over Mikey O’Shea, Angel Ateu, & Freddy Flores.

Danny Divine over Brendan Divine to retain the MPW National title.

H.A.T.E (Pinky & Che Cabrera) over Figgy & The Sweetfish (Auntie Hydie & Dr. Phil Goode) to retain the MPW Tag-Team titles.

Brendan Divine won the California Classic Rumble.

B-Minus over Atomic Andrew Evrist.

Daniel Moon over Ray Rosas to win the MPW Heavyweight title.