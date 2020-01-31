MPW – 31 January 2020 – Results

Miggy Rose defeated Diego Valens to retain the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s January 31 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

January 31, 2020

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Danny Divine over Chuck Mercer.

Team 200 over Midnight Snacks (Great Zumba & Robin Shaw).

Jax Cannon over Olijah Friday.

Super Beetle over Keita Murray.

Brendan Divine over Barbie Boi.

Miggy Rose over Diego Valens to retain the MPW Championship.