MPW – 31 January 2020 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 01/31/2020

Miggy Rose defeated Diego Valens to retain the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s January 31 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
January 31, 2020
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Danny Divine over Chuck Mercer.

Team 200 over Midnight Snacks (Great Zumba & Robin Shaw).

Jax Cannon over Olijah Friday.

Super Beetle over Keita Murray.

Brendan Divine over Barbie Boi.

Miggy Rose over Diego Valens to retain the MPW Championship.

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

