MWF – 01 February 2020 – Results

Mexican Wrestling Federation
February 1, 2020
Hollenbeck Youth Center
Los Angeles, CA

Malice won a battle royal.

Super Gabacho over Aguilar Roja.

Vito Fratelli over Super Gabacho.

Malice & Remington over Rey Volcan Sr. & Commando 2.

Super Maquina Jr., Punisher, Principe Indu, & Venom vs. Kiss III, Kiss Jr., Super Kendo, & Shadow King goes to a no-contest.

