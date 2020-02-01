MWF – 01 February 2020 – Results

The main event of MWF’s February 1st show in Los Angeles, CA went to a non-contest. Click for full results from the event.

Mexican Wrestling Federation

February 1, 2020

Hollenbeck Youth Center

Los Angeles, CA

Malice won a battle royal.

Super Gabacho over Aguilar Roja.

Vito Fratelli over Super Gabacho.

Malice & Remington over Rey Volcan Sr. & Commando 2.

Super Maquina Jr., Punisher, Principe Indu, & Venom vs. Kiss III, Kiss Jr., Super Kendo, & Shadow King goes to a no-contest.