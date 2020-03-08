MWF – 07 March 2020 – Results

Kiss Jr., Kiss 3, and Super Kendo defeated Super Maquina, Punisher, and Principe Indu in the main event of MWF’s March 7 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.
Mexican Wrestling Federation
March 7, 2020
Hollenbeck Youth Center
Los Angeles, CA
Rey Volcano Sr. over Commando 1.
Shadow King & Rayo de Plata over Remington & Venom.
Vito Fratelli over Super Gabacho.
Kiss Jr., Kiss 3, & Super Kendo over Super Maquina, Punisher, & Principe Indu.
