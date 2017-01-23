MWF – 22 January 2017 – Quick Results

The Punisher, Super Maquina Jr., and La Furia defeated Kiss Jr., Kiss III, and Rayo de Plata in the main event of MWF’s January 22nd show in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Mexican Wrestling Federation

January 22, 2017

Boys & Girls Club

Los Angeles, CA

Ultimo Imperio over Ray Volcan Sr.

Tiger Kidd over Ray Volcan Jr.

Mr. California over Biagio Crescenzo

Hades over Tiger Kidd and Ray Volcan Jr.

The Punisher, Super Maquina Jr., and La Furia over Kiss Jr., Kiss III, and Rayo de Plata