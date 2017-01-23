Lineups for FCW’s Proving Grounds tournament, Broken Hearts, and more!

After having a breakout year in 2016, Finest City Wrestling returns to Imperial Beach, CA on February 4th with their first ever Proving Grounds tournament featuring a special Champion vs. Champion match, followed by Broken Hearts on February 11th, 2017 featuring the return of Rey Fenix. Plus Rey Mysterio Jr. and Konnan drop into Battle U – Pro Wrestling School with Rey’s son Dominick, and information on FCW’s involvement with the 5th Annual Mariachi Festival & Competition in National City, CA on March 12th.

On February 4th, 2017, FCW will present their inaugural Proving Grounds tournament at the Battle U – Pro Wrestling School in Imperial beach, CA at 7:00PM, featuring eight of Southern California’s brightest prospects competing in a one night tournament , along with a special Champion vs. Champion match, as FCW Heavyweight Champion Douglas James takes on FCW Lightweight Champion Eli Everfly. First round matches for the Proving Grounds tournament include Jake Atlas vs. Brody King, “Rocket Boy” D’Marco Wilson vs. “Charming” Biagio Crescenzo, Jesse James vs. Donnie Suarez, and Guy Cool vs. Corey Jackson. Tickets for the Proving Grounds tournament are $15 for Ringside, $10 for General Admission, and kids 12 years old and younger are free.

Then one week later, FCW returns to Battle – Pro Wrestling School in Imperial Beach, CA as they present Broken Hearts on February 11th, 2017, with the pre-show starting at 5:30PM, and the main show starting at 6:00PM. In the main event, Rey Fenix makes his return to FCW as he faces Bestia 666 in a FCW Lucha Division match. Broken Heats will also feature two championship matches, as FCW Heavyweight Champion Douglas James defends his title against Fore Fathers member Scorpio Sky, while FCW Lightweight Champion Eli Everfly defends his title against “Charming” Biagio Cresecnzo. Also on the show, Adrian Quest goes one-on-one against Fore Fathers member Lil’ Cholo, while Quest’s tag team partner Andy Brown takes on Cholo’s longtime tag team partner and fellow Fore Fathers member B-Boy in singles action. Plus Jacob Fatu makes his FCW debut as he teams with Brody King and Almighty Sheik to take on “Rocket Boy” D’Marco Wilson, Guy Cool, and Jake Atlas in a six man tag team match, and the Twisted Sisters (Holidead & Thunder Rosa) make their FCW return against mystery opponents. Tickets for this event are $25 for Ringside seats, $20 for General Admission, and kids 10 years old and younger are free.

The Battle U – Pro Wrestling School is located at 425 Imperial Beach Blvd., Imperial Beach, CA, 91932. Tickets are available online through PayPal at PayPal.me/FinestCityWrestling.



Speaking of the Battle U – Pro Wrestling School, Rey Mysterio Jr. and Konnan dropped into the Battle U – Pro Wrestling School on Monday night to train Mysterio’s son Dominick. Mysterio posted photos of his son’s first day at Battle U on his Instagram account. “It was an honor,” FCW owner and Battle U owner Gus Parsons said when reached for a quick comment.

Today we begin our Journey!!! Thank you @finest_city_wrestling -aka- Battle U Pro Wrestling School……. My son @dominik_35 begins his pro wrestling training! #GoodLuckMyHomie #ImaKickYourAss #SoIsYourNino #K-Dogg A photo posted by Rey Mysterio (@619iamlucha) on Jan 23, 2017 at 9:07pm PST

FCW will also be taking part in the 5th Annual Mariachi Festival & Competition in National City, CA on March 12th, with details to be announced soon. For more information on the 5th Annual Mariachi Festival, visit Mariachifest.com.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates on these events.