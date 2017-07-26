GetDown L.A. & the Iron Triangle Brewing Co. present Bumps & Brewses in Downtown LA on September 23rd, 2017

GetDown LA in association with the Iron Triangle Brewery Co. present “Bumps & Brewses” in Downtown Los Angeles on September 23rd, 2017 featuring a night of wrestling, craft beers, and music.

In the main event, former XPW star and founder of WildKat Sports & Entertainment “The Southern Stomper” Luke Hawx makes his Southern California return as he takes on former Olympic wrestler, “Mr. Athletic” Jeff Cobb.

In the semi-main event, three of SoCal’s top stars will go at it as Scorpio Sky takes on Tyler Bateman and Ryan Taylor in a Three Way Dance. Also that night, Brody King will go up against “Bad Dude” Tito Escondido (w/ fellow H.A.T.E members Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite) in singles competition,

Plus Mariachi Loco takes on “Dirty” Ron McDonald, and Desi DeRata will go up against Ruby Raze.

The Iron Triangle & GetDownLA will also be releasing a limited release Bumps and Brewses IPA available in a 16oz limited edition collectable can. Bumps & Brewses will also feature an after party with live music by Rat Soup. along with D.J. Peter B.

Bumps & Brewses takes place at the Iron Triangle brewing Co. in the historic Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles. The Iron Triangle Brewing Co. is located at 1581 Industrial Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90021.

Tickets for Bumps & Brewses are available now at Eventbrite.com for $20. Must be 21 years or older to attend and must provide valid I.D. Doors open at 7:00pm, bell time scheduled for 8:00pm. For more information, visit the Facebook event page for Bumps & Brewses.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.