SoCal News & Notes 07/27/2017

Today we have updates on Dicky Mayer in Japan, AWS, Bar Wrestling, PCW, CWFH, WWE, Lucha Underground, and more. Plus this weekend’s Southern California wrestling and MMA lineup. Click for today’s update.

—

Dicky Mayer will be wrestling Taka Michinoku at the Kaientai Dojo show on July 30th in Chiba, Japan. He will also be taking part in the promotion’s Kaioh Tournament that takes place on August 6th. He will be facing Dinosaur Takuma in the 1st round. Mayer is spending several months in Japan training with Kaientai Dojo.

—

The match between Ruby Raze and Taya Valkyrie at July 29th’s AWS show in South Gate has been made a no-DQ, falls count anywhere match. This is coming off Taya being stripped of her AAA Reina de Reinas title after winning it in a no-DQ, falls count anywhere match against Ayako Hamada in Tijuana, when it was said she used an illegal choke. Her being stripped of the title has caused a major falling out between her and AAA due to the way it was handled.

—

Impact’s Rosemary will be back in Southern California for the Rise and AWS shows on December 1st and 2nd.

—

Bar Wrestling has announced Shotzi Blackheart and Matt Cross have been added to their August 17th show in Baldwin Park. Shayna Baszler has been removed from the show due to WWE commitments.

EC3 and Tessa Blanchard, in her Southern California debut, will be appearing on Bar Wrestling’s September 7th show.

—

Pacific Coast Wrestling has added Masada to their October 6th show in Wilmington. This will be his first Southern California appearance since 2015’s UEW Sovereign of Slaughter deathmatch tournament.

—

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood plans to run more shows outside of Port Hueneme as early as this fall.

Their September 24th show has been moved to September 23rd due to WWE’s No Mercy PPV at the Staples Center.

—

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear at the September 11th WWE Monday Night Raw in Anaheim.

—

Yesterday’s episode of Lucha Underground had 80,000 viewers for the 8:00 pm showing and 32,000 for the 9:00 pm show. The overall number is down from last week’s 73,000 and 51,000.

—

Expect some changes to the announced undercard lineup for Bumps and Brewses show that is happening on September 23rd in Downtown Los Angeles.

—

This week’s shows:

7/28:

VWE in Imperial, CA

NWA Vendetta Pro presents Vendettaversary 8 in Santa Maria, CA

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

PCW presents Second to None in Willmington, CA

7/29:

UFC 214: Cormier vs Jones 2 in Anaheim, CA

EWF in San Bernardino, CA

KnokX Pro in Sun Valley, CA

AWS presents Summer Heat 7: Overbooked in South Gate, CA

7/30:

MWF in Baldwin Park